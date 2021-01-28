UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Offers 'Stress Test' For Int'l Solidarity - WHO European Director

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Offers 'Stress Test' for Int'l Solidarity - WHO European Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The ongoing rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 is a "stress test" for international solidarity, the World Health Organization's (WHO) European director Hans Kluge said Thursday, amid a fierce dispute between AstraZeneca and the European Union over planned delivery cuts.

EU officials have expressed their disapproval after AstraZeneca announced that the number of vaccine doses it would be able to deliver to the bloc in the first quarter of 2021 would be 60 percent lower than planned.

Speaking at a WHO press conference, Kluge urged European nations to show solidarity and refrain from hoarding supplies, as was seen this past spring when member states attempted to restrict the export of personal protective equipment.

"Cross-border international policy coherence could have been better, and I think we've arrived at the critical moment now also with the vaccines that we don't see the same situation as we saw in the beginning with the personal protective equipment.

So it is a big stress test for solidarity that we're standing for once again," Kluge remarked.

Stella Kyriakides, the European commissioner for health and food safety, said on Wednesday that the bloc is committed to defending the integrity of its investment, and the taxpayers' money used to purchase vaccines.

Additionally, the bloc rejects the concept of "first come first served" in vaccine deals, Kyriakides stated, adding that vaccine suppliers have moral and societal responsibilities alongside their contractual obligations.

Brussels has also mused the creation of a vaccine export transparency scheme to monitor shipments of vaccines leaving the bloc.

Related Topics

World European Union Same Money Moral From

Recent Stories

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

9 minutes ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Police held three kite sellers, flyers; recover 53 ..

2 minutes ago

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.