COVID-19 Vaccine Supplies for Every American Look Unlikely Before End of 2021 - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday that a novel coronavirus vaccine will be available for all residents in the United States in the early months of 2021.

"By the end of 2021, we're told by the manufacturers that there will be enough vaccine essentially for everybody in the country. But before then there will be prioritization," Fauci said during an event hosted by George Washington University.

Fauci said most likely first responders and health care workers will be vaccinated first followed by vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

In the past, Fauci has said a vaccine could become "widely available" several months into next year, but stopped short of predicting a time frame for universal access.

In contrast, the Trump administration has set an ambitious goal for companies to produce 300 million doses of a vaccine by January 1, with distribution logistics determining when everyone can be inoculated.