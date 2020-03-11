COVID-19 Vaccine to Appear No Earlier Than 2021 - German Research Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) It will take at least a year to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, said on Wednesday.

"A vaccine will appear one day, but it will take some time, [to have it] before 2021 is unrealistic," Wieler said during a press conference.

According to the institute, the current number of COVID-19 in Germany is at 1,296. Earlier in the day, three virus-related fatalities were registered in the country, all of them in North Rhine-Westphalia province.

Globally, there are over 121,000 confirmed cases, with over 4,300 fatalities and 66,000 recoveries.