COVID-19 Vaccine To Appear No Earlier Than 2021 - German Research Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

COVID-19 Vaccine to Appear No Earlier Than 2021 - German Research Institute

It will take at least a year to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) It will take at least a year to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, said on Wednesday.

"A vaccine will appear one day, but it will take some time, [to have it] before 2021 is unrealistic," Wieler said during a press conference.

According to the institute, the current number of COVID-19 in Germany is at 1,296. Earlier in the day, three virus-related fatalities were registered in the country, all of them in North Rhine-Westphalia province.

Globally, there are over 121,000 confirmed cases, with over 4,300 fatalities and 66,000 recoveries.

