UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials By Russia's Chumakov Center Proceeding Unobstructed - Official

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials by Russia's Chumakov Center Proceeding Unobstructed - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The clinical trials of the whole-virion vaccine against the coronavirus, which was developed by Russia's Chumakov Federal Scientific Center, are proceeding with no complications, the center's head, Aydar Ishmukhametov, said on Monday.

The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for the Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products is part of the Russian academy of Sciences.

"We began to conduct clinical trials in September of this year. A total of 300 people have participated in the first and second phases. The first phase has successfully ended, and now the second phase is underway, in Kirov and St. Petersburg. Our volunteers are practically healthy people who do not have immunity to COVID-19," Ishmukhametov said in an interview with the Scientific Russia portal of science news.

According to the health official, no unwanted reactions have been detected in volunteer participants of the trials so far.

"A few people had a slight fever during the first day of the vaccination, which then went away. In general, local phenomena after vaccination, as a rule, disappear within one to three days," Ishmukhametov added.

To date, Russia has officially presented two coronavirus vaccines. Several more, including the Chumakov vaccine, are underway with trials. The Sputnik V vaccine, which was registered on August 11, became the world's pioneer vaccine against COVID-19 and is currently completing phase 3 of clinical trials.

Related Topics

World Russia Immunity Kirov St. Petersburg August September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

16 minutes ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

31 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

1 hour ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.