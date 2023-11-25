Open Menu

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Lower Than Expected: U.S. CDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 11:50 AM

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) -- COVID-19 vaccine uptake in the United States is lower than expected, with only 14 percent of U.S. adults had gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine through Nov. 4, according to the latest information of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 is still an important cause of hospitalization and death, especially for older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions, said CDC.

COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent every infection, but they can reduce illness severity in people who get vaccinated but still get sick, helping to save lives, reduce hospitalizations, and prevent trips to the doctor, according to CDC.

An estimated 14 percent of U.S. adults had gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine through Nov. 4, CDC data showed.

More than two-thirds of older adults have not gotten an updated COVID-19 vaccine and they need this added protection, said CDC.

The data also showed disparities in vaccine uptake by race and ethnicity. The proportions of non-Hispanic Black adults and Hispanic adults who received an updated COVID-19 vaccine were nearly half that of white adults.

