COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Free, Non-Mandatory in Brazil - President Bolsonaro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) People in Brazil will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus for free, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced.

"If there is ANVISA certification (scientific guidelines and legal precepts), the Brazilian government will offer the vaccine to the entire population in the free of charge and non-mandatory form," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The president added citing the economy ministry that there are enough resources for everyone to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, Brazil's health authorities announced that the country was going to get the first batch of 15 million doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the first two months of 2021.

A total of 100 million doses are expected to arrive in Brazil in the first half of next year.

According to Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, another 160 million doses of the vaccine will be produced in Brazil in the second half of 2021.

Brazil is third in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases. With over 6.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, it is only surpassed by India (over 9.6 million cases) and the US (more than 14.9 million cases). Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll (after the US), with more than 177,300 fatalities registered in the country.