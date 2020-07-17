UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine Will Suit Everyone Except People With Autoimmune Diseases - Scientist

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

COVID-19 Vaccine Will Suit Everyone Except People With Autoimmune Diseases - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A vaccine against COVID-19 will be suitable for everyone except people with severe chronic diseases of the immune system, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Friday.

"You know, it's unlikely.

The only exception, most likely, will be, of course, people with severe chronic diseases of the immune system," Gintsburg said, answering whether there will be groups of people whom the vaccine will not suit.

He specified that any vaccination is a stress for the immune system, it can provoke an exacerbation of a chronic disease. Before vaccination, such people will need to consult an immunologist, Gintsburg added.

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

1 hour ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

4 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.