COVID-19 Vaccine Will Suit Everyone Except People With Autoimmune Diseases - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A vaccine against COVID-19 will be suitable for everyone except people with severe chronic diseases of the immune system, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik on Friday.

"You know, it's unlikely.

The only exception, most likely, will be, of course, people with severe chronic diseases of the immune system," Gintsburg said, answering whether there will be groups of people whom the vaccine will not suit.

He specified that any vaccination is a stress for the immune system, it can provoke an exacerbation of a chronic disease. Before vaccination, such people will need to consult an immunologist, Gintsburg added.