COVID-19 Vaccinees Have Significantly Higher Antibody Count Than Former Patients - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 have a much higher antibody level than those who had the disease, Svetlana Smetanina, the chief visiting expert for infectious diseases of Moscow's Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital No.1, who herself received the inoculation, has said.

"I went through vaccination very well, there was no increased temperature, just slight discomfort where it was injected that lasted for a few hours. Now I have a high antibody level - 1,600, which is several times higher than that of those who had the disease," Smetanina said.

She drew parallels to the vaccination against the flu.

"The immune response that forms after vaccination will protect a person from the disease and [further] complications, and the more people are vaccinated, the larger proportion of the population has immunity, which benefits not only the vaccinees but also the people for whom vaccination is nor [medically] permissible," Smetanina said.

On August 11, Russia registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 � Sputnik V. The vaccine is expected to be initially distributed among special groups, such as health care workers and teachers, before gradually expanding to the general populace.