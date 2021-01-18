UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccines: 40 Million Doses Worldwide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:34 PM

Covid-19 vaccines: 40 million doses worldwide

More than 40 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been given around the world according to an AFP count Monday, with Israel topping the global table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):More than 40 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been given around the world according to an AFP count Monday, with Israel topping the global table.

- Israel leads - At least 60 countries or territories, representing 61 percent of the global population, have launched vaccination campaigns.

But nine out of 10 doses have taken place in only 11 countries.

Israel is by far leading the mass vaccination race in proportion to its population: 2.43 million vaccines have been given to 2.12 million people, or nearly a quarter of the population.

Some 3.6 percent of Israelis have already received the second dose.

The country secured a huge stock of Pfizer jabs partly by pledging to share impact data quickly with the company.

One privacy specialist describing the rollout as "the biggest experiment on humans in the 21st century".

- Britain tops Europe - The US leads the way in terms of volume, giving 12.28 million jabs to 10.60 million people (3.2 percent of the population), ahead of China (more than 10 million doses).

In Europe the UK is leading, having been the first in the region to begin its innoculation campaign at the start of December.

So far it has administered 4.31 million doses to 3.86 million people (5.

7 percent of the population).

Next are Italy (1.15 million doses) and Germany (1.05 million).

European Union countries in all have administered more than 5 million doses to some 1.2 percent of citizens.

Denmark is leading in the bloc with 2.9 percent of its citizens already receiving one dose.

- Seven vaccines - There are currently seven vaccines circulating around the world, all designed to be given in two doses.

The vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech (US-German) and Moderna (US) are dominant in North America, Europe, Israel and the Gulf.

Britain's AstraZeneca-Oxford is used in much of the UK and India, with the latter also using a vaccine produced by its pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been rolled out in Russia, Argentina, Belarus and Serbia.

China's Sinopharm jabs are being administered in China, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Seychelles and Jordan, while Indonesia and Turkey are using China's Sinovac vaccine.

- Global total -At least 40,062,725 vaccines have been administered, according to data collected by AFP based on official sources on Monday at 1030 GMT.

This figure is undoubtedly an underestimate since China, the US and Russia have not updated their data in recent days.

Related Topics

India Century World Israel Russia Europe Turkey China Company Germany Argentina Indonesia Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Belarus Serbia Seychelles United Arab Emirates December All Share Race Million

Recent Stories

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

51 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Stable Peace on Korean Penins ..

6 minutes ago

32 shops, restaurants sealed over anti Covid-19 SO ..

6 minutes ago

E-cigarette liquids may up asthma, allergy risk: S ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.