COVID-19 Vaccines Available In All Parts Of Moscow At Any Time - Health Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:57 AM

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow at Any Time - Health Watchdog

Residents of Moscow can get their COVID-19 vaccine in any of the city's districts at any time, the Russian health watchdog said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Residents of Moscow can get their COVID-19 vaccine in any of the city's districts at any time, the Russian health watchdog said Thursday.

"There are enough vaccines in Moscow to cover the demand of inhabitants and employers, legal entities or individual entrepreneurs.

The Health Ministry supplies vaccines almost on a daily basis, vaccine reserve is under control," Rospotrebnadzor's statement read.

The watchdog specified that besides outpatient hospitals, residents can also get vaccines in Healthy Moscow pavilions, shopping centers and other public areas without prior appointment at any time.

Over 3.2 million people have gotten at least one vaccine dose in Moscow so far, including more that 1.8 million fully vaccinated, according to the health watchdog's statement.

More Stories From World

