Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

COVID-19 Vaccines Direct Shipment to 250 Local Health Units Begins Next Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Biden administration plans to begin shipping coronavirus vaccines directly to health centers in low-income communities during the initial phase of a new distribution program that begins next week, White House Health Equity Task Force Chair Marcella Nunez-Smith said on Tuesday.

"Ultimately in this initial program phase we plan to reach 250 community health centers, Nunez-Smith said in a televised news conference. "We anticipate a subset ... to begin ordering vaccines as soon as next week."

Nunez-Smith explained the program targets more than 13,000 health centers that provide Primary care to about 30 million Americans, two thirds of whom have incomes below the official poverty line.

The program supplements other efforts such as community vaccination centers and distributions to pharmacies, she added.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients estimated that 600 million doses of coronavirus vaccines would be available in the United States by this summer, presumably more than enough to inoculate the entire US adult population.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 32 million Americans had received one or more doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

