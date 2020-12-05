UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Remove Need To Wear Masks, Gloves, Keep Distance- Chief Physician

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear masks, gloves, and maintain social distance to protect themselves, Chief Physician at Moscow Hospital No. 2 Natalia Shindryaeva told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to launch a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus next week. On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that vaccination stations would open in Moscow on Saturday.

Medical personnel, social service workers and teachers will be the first to have access to the vaccine. Earlier in the day, 70 vaccination stations opened in Moscow's hospitals, which will offer the Sputnik V vaccine.

"We warn everyone right away that nobody has canceled masks. On the contrary, it is necessary to protect yourself - masks, gloves and social distance in public places either after the first shot, or the second shot," Shindryaeva said.

Sputnik V became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

According to the World Health Organization, Russia has confirmed 2,402,949 COVID-19 cases, with 42,176 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, the country has reported 27,403 new infections.

