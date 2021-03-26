COVID-19 Vaccines Exports Should Be Blocked If Producer Fails to Send Drugs to EU - Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the exports of vaccines against COVID-19 should be blocked if a manufacturer fails to fulfill its commitments on deliveries of drugs to the EU member states.

"I support the mechanism of control [over the deliveries of vaccines] introduced by the European Commission.

I support the idea that we should block all the exports until a laboratory fulfills its commitments on [deliveries] to Europe," Macron said at a press conference following the first day of the EU online summit on late Thursday.

He added that the Pfizer and Moderna companies were fulfilling their commitments on the deliveries of vaccines to the European Union while AstraZeneca failed to do so.