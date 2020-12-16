UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccines For Every American To Be Available By June 30 - Health Secretary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Vaccine supplies for every American willing to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus should be available before the end of June, with governors in every US state able to launch general vaccination programs by late February or early March, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"We expect to have enough supplies to vaccinate every American who wants it by the end of the second quarter of 2021. We believe we'll have enough product to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December. We believe we will have enough product to vaccinate a total of 50 million people by the end January combined.

And we believe that we can have 100 million shots in arms between first and second doses by the end of February," Azar said.

Appearing at the same event, hosted by the vaccine manufacturer Catalent in the state of Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence characterized he anticipated buildup of vaccine supplies as the "beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic."

Azar said the United States has contracts guaranteeing the purchase of 900 million vaccine doses with options to buy up to 3 billion.

"We think it's realistic that our nation's governors could begin general vaccination programs in late February or early March," Azar added.

