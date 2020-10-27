COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Be Fully Effective From Stopping Transmission, Illness - Bill Gates

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said he expects vaccines against COVID-19 to hit the markets in early 2021 but expected that not all vaccine candidates in the phase three trials will be effective

"With any luck, we will have two or three of the six that are in phase three trials right now," Gates said to Yahoo! Finance Monday.

Gates, who's public health philanthropy organization has invested billions into several drug manufacturers to expedite the development of an effective vaccine, said that Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson have a good chance of clearing the standards for public use.

"Even if of the first six, two or three get approved, their effectiveness in terms of stopping you from being sick and stopping you from transmitting may not be perfect," Gates went on to say.

Gates, who long held the position of the richest man in the world, turned to philanthropy in public health and focused on the eradication of infectious diseases with his wife through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He had long publicly warned that health care systems and institutions had not been prepared for a pandemic.