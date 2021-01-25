UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccines Not Contraindicated to Cancer Patients - Chief Russian Oncologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Vaccines against COVID-19 can be administered to cancer patients, but such inoculations should be closely monitored, the chief oncologist of the Russian Health Ministry, Andrey Kaprin, said on Monday.

According to the new edition of instruction for the medical use of the Sputnik V vaccine, it should be used with caution in cases involving people with malignant neoplasms, since there is not enough information about the vaccine's effects on cancer.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 is essential for the fight against the pandemic. Oncological disease, according to the instruction, is not a contraindication for vaccination. However, vaccination of patients with cancer should be carried out with special care and supervision," Kaprin told reporters.

He noted that everyone who has a history of cancer should consult their doctor before getting vaccinated.

