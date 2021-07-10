UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Variants Weigh On Economic Recovery: G20

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

Covid-19 variants weigh on economic recovery: G20

G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Saturday warned the global economic recovery was threatened by the spread of new coronavirus variants and uneven vaccination campaigns

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :G20 finance ministers meeting in Venice on Saturday warned the global economic recovery was threatened by the spread of new coronavirus variants and uneven vaccination campaigns.

"The recovery is characterised by great divergences across and within countries and remains exposed to downside risks, in particular the spread of new variants of the Covid-19 virus and different paces of vaccination," they said in the final statement.

