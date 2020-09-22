COVID-19 Will Not Be Last Global Crisis, World Should Prepare for Bigger Challenges - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last crisis to confront humanity, so the international community should unite to prepare for even bigger global challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last crisis to confront humanity, so the international community should unite to prepare for even bigger global challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"At present, the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, as it goes through profound changes never seen in a century. Yet, peace and development remained the underlying trend of the times and people everywhere crave even more strongly for peace development and win-win cooperation.

COVID-19 will not be the last crisis to confront humanity, so we must join hands and be prepared to meet even more global challenges," Xi stated.

"At the moment, several COVID-19 vaccines developed by China are in Phase III of clinical trials. When their development is completed and they are ready for use, these vaccines will be made a global public good and will be provided to other developing countries on a priority basis," the Chinese president added.