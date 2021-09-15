COVID-19 Workload in French Hospitals, Intensive Care Dropping - Government Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Hospitals and intensive care units in France have been less overwhelmed by coronavirus patients as the health situation in the country is improving, Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"The epidemic is still not over, but we are confirming the improvement of the health situation day by day. This is good news. The daily average in numbers of (COVID-19) infections is nearing 10,000, having dropped by 25% compared to last week. The workload in hospitals and intensive care units is also decreasing by about 7% since last week. This week we have returned to the threshold of 10,000 hospitalized patients," Attal told a briefing.

National intensive care remains at 40% occupied by those infected with COVID-19, he added.

As of Wednesday, France has confirmed 10,327 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 6,917,460, and 94 additional fatalities, for a total of 115,723, according to the data of the Health Ministry.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 49,768,927 Frenchmen have received at least one shot, amounting to the 73.8% of the total population, and 46,926,666 people, or 69.6% of the total population, have fully completed a vaccination course.