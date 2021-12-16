UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Worsens Food Insecurity For 54 Mln Asia-Pacific People In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:35 PM

COVID-19 worsens food insecurity for 54 mln Asia-Pacific people in 2020

In 2020, COVID-19 exacerbated food insecurity for around 54 million people living in the vast Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint UN agency report published on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:In 2020, COVID-19 exacerbated food insecurity for around 54 million people living in the vast Asia-Pacific region, according to a joint UN agency report published on Wednesday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) 2021 Asia and the Pacific Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition pointed out that as hunger increased, so too did access to sufficiently nutritious food.

In total, more than 375 million people faced hunger in the region in 2020, up from around 321 million in 2019.

The two agencies reported that poverty continued to prevent 1.8 billion people from eating a healthy diet, while more than 1 billion did not have access to adequate food in 2020.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture 2019 2020 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nord Stream 2 AG Working on Establishment of Germa ..

Nord Stream 2 AG Working on Establishment of German Subsidiary

14 seconds ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

16 seconds ago
 Health expert warns to take precautions against se ..

Health expert warns to take precautions against seasonal flu to avert twindemic

3 minutes ago
 Chinese, Pakistani students display paintings to c ..

Chinese, Pakistani students display paintings to celebrate 70 years of friendshi ..

3 minutes ago
 25 stockists held in crackdown

25 stockists held in crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Indonesian volcano erupts again, spewing ash cloud ..

Indonesian volcano erupts again, spewing ash cloud

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.