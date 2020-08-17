COVID Antibodies Found in All Volunteers Who Took Freeze-Dried, Liquid Vaccines - Gamaleya

Virus-neutralizing antibodies were developed in all volunteers who received both freeze-dried and liquid shots of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Denis Logunov, the institute's deputy research director, told Sputnik on Monday

The Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine is based on an adenovirus. It has been tested on animals and then put into trial with two groups of volunteers.

"The parameters of humoral immunity were assessed through the reaction of the virus neutralization, that is, direct inactivation of the virus with antibodies. Neutralizing antibodies were found in all volunteers immunized with our vaccine, both the freeze-dried and liquid," Logunov said.

The researcher noted that the indicators of cell-mediated immunity had also been analyzed, namely cytotoxic lymphocytes, which remove cells infected with the virus from the body.

They were found in all volunteers.

"If we take specific indicators and figures that have been achieved, then the geometric mean titer [GMT] of antibody in volunteers has reached more than 1 in 14,000, almost 1 in 15,000. Seroconversion was detected in 100 percent of the volunteers. Seroconversion is when the titer of antibodies increases by more than four times compared to the person's initial values," Logunov added.

He noted that the researchers had obtained very good results in terms of vaccine immunogenicity.

On August 11, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and supported by the Defense Ministry and the Direct Investment Fund. Though some western countries have expressed reservations about the vaccine, as it has yet to pass the required Phase 3 of clinical trials, the Russian Health Ministry has said that Sputnik V has undergone all necessary checks and proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.