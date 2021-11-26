COVID booster shots a matter of urgency, says Australian PM

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison will send letters to all Australians urging them to book their coronavirus booster vaccine as soon as possible

CANBERRA, Nov. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) --:Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison will send letters to all Australians urging them to book their coronavirus booster vaccine as soon as possible.

In a letter to every Australian home, Morrison said booster shots were the key to keeping Australia open and avoiding a deadly fourth wave of COVID-19 infections.

"Thanks to the high vaccination rates, we are now reopening, our economy is strongly re-emerging, and people can get back to seeing family, travelling and living a more normal life," he wrote.

"An important part of this process is ensuring that every person in Australia has access to vaccine boosters to help maintain the best possible defence against serious illness or death," said Morrison. "Everyone in Australia is encouraged to take up the vaccine boosters to make sure we can keep each and every one of us safe."