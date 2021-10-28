UrduPoint.com

Covid Caused Record Fall In Migration In 2020: OECD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:34 PM

Covid caused record fall in migration in 2020: OECD

The flow of immigrants to developed countries fell at its fastest pace ever at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the OECD club of leading economies said in a report Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The flow of immigrants to developed countries fell at its fastest pace ever at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the OECD club of leading economies said in a report Thursday.

Some 3.7 million people immigrated last year to the 38 leading developed and emerging economies that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the lowest level since 2003, the OECD said in its annual migration report.

"The COVID-19 crisis caused the sharpest drop on record in migration flows to the OECD, of more than 30 percent," the report added.

The number of new immigrants in the United States, the top destination for migration in the OECD, fell by 44 percent to 576,000 as the country slammed its borders shut to stem the spread of the virus.

France received 230,000 new immigrants, down 21 percent.

All categories of migration were affected by the health crisis, according to the report -- the first to show the impact of Covid over a full year.

The number of new asylum claims fell by 31 percent, the biggest drop since the Balkan wars of the early 1990s.

Immigrants were also disproportionately affected by the jobs crisis triggered by the pandemic last year, with the proportion in employment falling by 2.1 percentage points in 2020 to around two-thirds, according to the report.

"The economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has ended 10 years of continuous progress in the labour market outcomes of immigrants," the Paris-based club said.

Related Topics

Progress United States 2020 Market Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

3 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

8 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

8 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

8 minutes ago
 CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.