Covid, Cocaine Take Europe To 'breaking Point': Europol

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:01 PM

The coronavirus pandemic could fuel organized crime for years to come in Europe, a continent already at "breaking point" from an unprecedented flood of cocaine, the EU's policing agency warned Monday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The coronavirus pandemic could fuel organized crime for years to come in Europe, a continent already at "breaking point" from an unprecedented flood of cocaine, the EU's policing agency warned Monday.

In its flagship four-yearly report, Europol said increasingly violent criminal gangs are likely to muscle in on legitimate businesses left vulnerable by the economic damage caused by Covid-19.

Criminals are also offering fake coronavirus vaccines and home-testing kits as they seek to capitalise on global efforts to recover from the virus, the Hague-based agency said.

"We are at the breaking point," Europol's director Catherine De Bolle told AFP in an interview.

"The impact on the lives of citizens, on the economy, on the rule of law is too big. That's what we see from this... report."The "Serious and Organized Crime Threat Assessment" is an in-depth report issued every four years which will be used by EU member states to set crime-fighting priorities until 2025.

"A prolonged pandemic will put heavy strain on European and global economies" and a predicted economic recession "may shape serious and organised crime for years to come," the report said.

