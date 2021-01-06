UrduPoint.com
Covid Deaths At Record High As EU Approves Second Vaccine

Wed 06th January 2021

The European Union's medicines watchdog on Wednesday approved a second coronavirus vaccine, in a relief to struggling European countries as the world reached a grim new record of 15,700 deaths in 24 hours

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union's medicines watchdog on Wednesday approved a second coronavirus vaccine, in a relief to struggling European countries as the world reached a grim new record of 15,700 deaths in 24 hours.

The Moderna vaccine is now set to join Pfizer-BioNTech's jab for use in the 27-nation EU, where governments are grappling with soaring caseloads and slow rollouts of the vaccines already available.

"Good news for our efforts to bring more Covid-19 vaccines to Europeans!" European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

The breakthrough came as more than 15,700 Covid-19 deaths around the world were registered in the past 24 hours, according to a count by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday -- a new record.

The United States, the world's worst-hit country, logged a record 3,936 daily deaths in a separate tally by Johns Hopkins university.

Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to overwhelmed hospitals.

In Portugal, health authorities reported 10,000 new cases in 24 hours in the nation of just 10 million people.

Meanwhile a World Health Organization mission headed to China to probe the origins of the pandemic is in disarray after Beijing denied entry to the experts at the last minute.

- One in 30 Londoners infected - Mass vaccinations are seen as key to returning the world to a semblance of normality, but the EU's campaign has got off to a sluggish start compared to the United States, Britain and Israel. The Netherlands administered its first shot on Wednesday, becoming the last EU country to get started.

Britain may have been first to begin vaccinating, but the country nevertheless returned to a full lockdown Wednesday as authorities battle to contain the alarming spread of a new coronavirus strain which appears to be more infectious.

One in 50 people in England were infected last week, according to official data, rising to one in 30 in London.

The global crisis shows no signs of slowing, with more than 1.8 million people known to have died worldwide among some 86 million cases.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, announced on Tuesday that it was toughening its partial lockdown and extending measures such as store closures until the end of January.

Along with other leaders, such as France's Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing accusations from critics that her government should be rolling out vaccines much faster in order to spare people from more disruption to virtually every aspect of their lives.

