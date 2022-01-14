UrduPoint.com

Covid Delivers Another Blow To Tunisia's AFCON Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Covid delivers another blow to Tunisia's AFCON bid

The Tunisian Football Federation said Friday that six members of the national team had tested positive for Covid-19, another blow to their Africa Cup of Nations hopes after a bizarre defeat to Mali

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Tunisian Football Federation said Friday that six members of the national team had tested positive for Covid-19, another blow to their Africa Cup of Nations hopes after a bizarre defeat to Mali.

"Tests taken this morning showed that Naim Sliti, Yoann Touzghar, Oussama Haddadi, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn and Issam Jebali, have contracted coronavirus," it said in a statement.

The players were put into isolation and will miss the teams' next match, on Sunday against Mauritania.

The news comes two days after a controversial defeat to Mali in which the referee blew the final whistle twice before full-time.

Mali were leading 1-0 when official Janny Sikazwe signalled the end of the match after 85 minutes, then again at 89 minutes and 47 seconds -- even though three minutes of time added on had been scheduled.

The Tunisians, desperately searching for an equaliser against a side reduced to 10 men, were furious.

When the teams were informed that the match must resume, only Mali complied while Tunisia's players were already in ice baths, refusing to return to the pitch.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) late Thursday threw out a Tunisian appeal and confirmed Mali's win.

CAF's refereeing chief, Essam Abdel Fattah, defended Sikazwe in comments carried by Egyptian media, saying the Zambian official had been suffering from headstroke and dehydration.

Related Topics

Africa Football Mali Tunisia Mauritania Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps for polio free country: Addl Com ..

Govt taking steps for polio free country: Addl Commissioner Loralai

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan notifies revised s ..

Election Commission of Pakistan notifies revised schedule of LG delimitation in ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Eliminates Hacker Group REvil

Russia's FSB Eliminates Hacker Group REvil

2 minutes ago
 UK govt apologises to Queen for parties on eve of ..

UK govt apologises to Queen for parties on eve of prince funeral

2 minutes ago
 Sweden's PM tests positive for Covid

Sweden's PM tests positive for Covid

2 minutes ago
 North Korea fires ballistic missiles in third test ..

North Korea fires ballistic missiles in third test of the year

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.