COVID-Free Turkmenistan Starts Sputnik V Trials - State TV

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:40 AM

COVID-Free Turkmenistan Starts Sputnik V Trials - State TV

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Turkmenistan, which officially remains free of the coronavirus, has started testing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Turkmen tv channel reported on Friday.

"The chief of the Ministry of Health during his report focused on the issues of the Sputnik V vaccine, which Turkmenistan was the first to register in Central Asia.

As noted, trials of the vaccine have begun," the channel said.

Speaking to the government via video link, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow noted the importance of continuing work on the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

According to official data, no cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Turkmenistan. At the same time, the country introduced a mandatory mask regime and other restrictions.

