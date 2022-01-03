UrduPoint.com

Covid-hit Cruise Halted In Indian Waters

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Covid-hit cruise halted in Indian waters

More than 2,000 people travelling on a cruise ship in Indian waters have been prevented from disembarking after a Covid outbreak on board, authorities said Monday

Panaji, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :More than 2,000 people travelling on a cruise ship in Indian waters have been prevented from disembarking after a Covid outbreak on board, authorities said Monday.

The Empress set sail from Mumbai to the former Portuguese colony of Goa but was stopped by port authorities near its destination at the city of Vasco on Sunday after the infections were detected.

At least 66 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus, Eugene D'Souza, a pathologist at the nearby Victor Hospital, told AFP.

"It has been decided those who have tested positive will be hospitalised or home quarantined," he added.

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said Monday authorities were deciding whether to allow passengers to leave the ship, operated by Indian company Cordelia Cruises.

The cruise industry worldwide is struggling to get back on its feet after voyages were halted at the start of the pandemic and several vessels were hit by outbreaks.

Goa's expansive beaches and lush wilderness are popular destinations for overseas and local tourists. The area has seen steadily rising Covid numbers with an influx of visitors over the festive season.

Officials elsewhere in India have fretted over the arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant and a sudden jump in daily infections.

Some of India's biggest urban centres imposed fresh movement restrictions last week, with overnight curfews in effect in the capital New Delhi and tech hub Bangalore.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Company New Delhi Bangalore Eugene Hub Sunday From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHR holds sensitization workshop for journalists ..

MoHR holds sensitization workshop for journalists on Gender Sensitive Reporting

4 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi, Moonis Elahi meet Punjab CM

Pervez Elahi, Moonis Elahi meet Punjab CM

4 minutes ago
 Nine SHOs transferred in Sargodha

Nine SHOs transferred in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Indian Authorities Record 66 Positive COVID-19 Cas ..

Indian Authorities Record 66 Positive COVID-19 Cases on Liner Stuck in Goa Port

4 minutes ago
 Two kiln owners booked

Two kiln owners booked

7 minutes ago
 Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.