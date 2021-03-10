UrduPoint.com
Covid-hit Czech Airlines Goes Bust

A Czech court said on Wednesday it had declared bankruptcy on struggling national carrier Czech Airlines, following a request by the company itself

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A Czech court said on Wednesday it had declared bankruptcy on struggling national carrier Czech Airlines, following a request by the company itself.

"The court calls on the debtor's creditors who have not registered their claims yet to do so within two months at the latest," the Prague Municipal Court said.

A specialist transport website, zdopravy.cz, said the company had debts reaching 1.8 billion Czech crowns (70 million Euros, $80 million).

Czech Airlines, a unit of the Prague-based Smartwings group, said last month it had filed a proposal for re-organisation with a court in line with the insolvency law, blaming the coronavirus crisis for its financial woes.

The company, which is still running flights as scheduled, has complained that unlike its foreign rivals it has never received Covid aid from the government.

It has been forced to lay off hundreds of staff because of the virus.

