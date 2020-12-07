UrduPoint.com
COVID Incidence Surge Worst Event US Will Face - Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said the current surge in COVID-19 incidence in the United States was the worst event for the country.

"This is the worst event that this country will face not just from a public health side, yet we know what behaviors spread the virus and we know how to change those behaviors to stop spreading the virus," Birx said during an interview on NBC news' "Meet the Press.

"

The United States is seeing a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases - currently topping 14,756,900, with over 282,000 deaths and over 5.6 million recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

