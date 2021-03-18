UrduPoint.com
COVID-Infected Estonian Prime Minister To Remain On Home Treatment Until End Of Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 AM

COVID-Infected Estonian Prime Minister to Remain on Home Treatment Until End of Week

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Coronavirus-infected Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will remain on home treatment until the end of the week, the cabinet said in a statement.

Kallas said Monday she had tested positive for coronavirus.

She said she would continue to work from home, run government over the internet, make presentations in parliament and carry out all other actions necessary for the government to work in a crisis situation.

"Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, will remain on home treatment until the end of the week. Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab will continue to fulfill the responsibilities of the head of government," the cabinet said.

