COVID Infections in Thailand on Rise After Months-Long Respite - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The coronavirus tally has begun to climb again in Thailand, with the death toll hitting a record high after months of no reported fatalities at all, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center, said on Saturday.

Thailand confirmed 1,891 new coronavirus cases and 21 fatalities on Saturday, bringing the country's total tallies to 67,044 and 224, respectively.

During a fresh outbreak that began in early April, daily COVID-19 cases have grown from 26 to some 1,400, with the highest increase of over 2,800 infections recorded on April 24. At the same time, the death toll has risen from zero to 21, the official told reporters.

Most infections and fatalities are still registered in the capital of Bangkok, with 739 cases and 10 deaths confirmed on Saturday.

Thailand's mass vaccination campaign has so far reached nearly 1.1 million citizens, mainly medical staff and seniors.

As part of measures to fight the pandemic, the government also tightened coronavirus-related restrictions starting Saturday. Among other things, the country brought back the quarantine for arrivals, as well as introduced a ban on leaving the areas with high infection rates. The authorities also decided to switch all education facilities, state agencies and some businesses to distance format, ban alcohol sales in restaurants and cafes and cut their work hours, as well as cut work hours of shops and malls, close all playgrounds and restrict the use of city parks.