UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Infections In Thailand On Rise After Months-Long Respite - Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:30 PM

COVID Infections in Thailand on Rise After Months-Long Respite - Health Official

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The coronavirus tally has begun to climb again in Thailand, with the death toll hitting a record high after months of no reported fatalities at all, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center, said on Saturday.

Thailand confirmed 1,891 new coronavirus cases and 21 fatalities on Saturday, bringing the country's total tallies to 67,044 and 224, respectively.

During a fresh outbreak that began in early April, daily COVID-19 cases have grown from 26 to some 1,400, with the highest increase of over 2,800 infections recorded on April 24. At the same time, the death toll has risen from zero to 21, the official told reporters.

Most infections and fatalities are still registered in the capital of Bangkok, with 739 cases and 10 deaths confirmed on Saturday.

Thailand's mass vaccination campaign has so far reached nearly 1.1 million citizens, mainly medical staff and seniors.

As part of measures to fight the pandemic, the government also tightened coronavirus-related restrictions starting Saturday. Among other things, the country brought back the quarantine for arrivals, as well as introduced a ban on leaving the areas with high infection rates. The authorities also decided to switch all education facilities, state agencies and some businesses to distance format, ban alcohol sales in restaurants and cafes and cut their work hours, as well as cut work hours of shops and malls, close all playgrounds and restrict the use of city parks.

Related Topics

Thailand Education Same Bangkok April All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

2 hours ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

2 hours ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

2 hours ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

2 hours ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

2 hours ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.