COVID Pandemic In Human Population Ends, Virus Looking For New Host Among Animals - Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:31 PM

The coronavirus pandemic in the human population is ending, the virus is looking for a new "host" among animals, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov, an expert in especially dangerous infections, told Sputnik

"It is looking for new hosts in nature. If it finds a new animal that will not kill it, it will remain there, there will be a new natural focal infection," the expert explained.

"Yes, it's true," he said, answering whether it could be said that the pandemic was coming to an end in the human population.

However, the specific timing of the end of the pandemic will depend on the creation of a planetary immune layer of more than 70%, Zhemchugov said, adding that the World Health Organization needs to "take the wheel in hand and vaccinate those who are least vaccinated."

"When there are more than 70-80% of them (vaccinated and recovered), the virus must find its new refuge, some animals in nature," he added.

