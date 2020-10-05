UrduPoint.com
COVID Patients Make Up Over Third Of People In Intensive Care In France's Ile-de-France

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Thirty-six percent of the patients currently being treated in intensive care in the French northcentral region of Ile-de-France, where Paris is located, are those infected with the COVID-19 virus, the Regional Health Agencies (ARS) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Thirty-six percent of the patients currently being treated in intensive care in the French northcentral region of Ile-de-France, where Paris is located, are those infected with the COVID-19 virus, the Regional Health Agencies (ARS) said on Monday.

According to the ARS, the capital and the surrounding departments on Monday were put on maximum alert over the virus' spread in recent months and health care facilities in affected areas are under pressure.

"The number of hospitalized people in the region is growing. Currently, 2,328 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ile-de-France, including 416 in intensive care, which accounts for 36 percent of the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care, the figure has exceeded 30 percent since September 30," the ARS said in a statement.

The statement also read that the incidence rate among the capital citizens has stabilized at 267 per 100,000 people since September 28.

According to the head of the ARS, Aurelien Rousseau, the rate of coronavirus patients in intensive care will rise up to 50 percent in the coming weeks. In this regard, the health agency has called for compliance with the related health restrictions, including the ones newly introduced by Paris authorities on Monday.

Among the measures that have already been in effect is the requirement to wear masks outdoors and social distancing rules. The fresh ones include the closure of bars, exhibitions and gyms, as well as a reduction in the capacity of shopping centers and universities, and a ban on mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

France has seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases since July, with the most recent record daily high of nearly 17,000 infections confirmed on October 3. As of Monday, the French authorities have confirmed 658,800 COVID-19 cases and 32,246 related fatalities.

