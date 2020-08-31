COVID Reinfections Show Flaw in Herd Immunity, Need for Vaccine Booster Doses - WHO Expert

Cases of reinfection with the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 lung disease, underline the fallacy of the strategy of achieving herd immunity naturally, as well as point to the need for additional booster doses in neutralizing-antibody-inducing vaccines, Professor Santiago Mas-Coma, the president of the World Federation for Tropical Medicine and an expert member of the World Health Organization, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Cases of reinfection with the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 lung disease, underline the fallacy of the strategy of achieving herd immunity naturally, as well as point to the need for additional booster doses in neutralizing-antibody-inducing vaccines, Professor Santiago Mas-Coma, the president of the World Federation for Tropical Medicine and an expert member of the World Health Organization, told Sputnik.

Over the past week, several cases of reinfection with the novel coronavirus have been reported across the globe: one in Hong Kong, one in the US, two in Europe and, most recently, one in Ecuador.

"As early as from the beginning, we have been emphasizing that thinking [of getting natural] herd immunity in the case of SARS-CoV-2 infection was an error that additionally implied many risks. Unfortunately, the reality is confirming our initial assumptions," Mas-Coma, who also works as a director of the parasitology department at the University of Valencia, said, when asked what these latest finding mean for herd immunity and whether it can be achieved if new strains of the novel coronavirus keep entering into communities.

According to the expert, scientific findings show that neutralizing antibodies tend to wane quite fast after the first coronavirus infection so that "their protective capacity does not appear to be convincing neither in duration nor efficiency."

"Hence, vaccines whose strategy is the induction of such neutralizing antibodies do not appear to be encouraging. Their efficiency may be very short and therefore needs continuously repeated booster doses, which in the very broad geographical distribution and human coverage that infection has reached poses an insurmountable problem," Mas-Coma said.

According to Professor Mas-Coma, each of the known reinfection cases was detected due to the fact that patients were reinfected with virus strains different from ones that had caused their initial infection.

"This does not mean, however, that reinfections may have occurred in other patients but an identical sequence did not allow to establish whether the patient was indeed reinfected or it was the same virus of the first infection which had been kept in the patient's organism in a very low load which could not be detected nor give rise to symptomatology," he said.

According to the expert, reinfection may lead to a more or less severe disease than the first infection depending on various factors. For example, the Hong Kong patient had a milder disease, while the reinfected patient in the United States needed hospitalization.

"Many factors are involved in these aspects, from the immunological capacity, immune cell memory efficiency, patient's genetics, age, sex, comorbidities, up to higher or less pathogenicity of the reinfecting mutant virus. So, a priori we cannot discard different situations in the reinfected patients, from asymptomatic, to milder or even more severe clinical outcomes," Mas-Coma explained.

Therefore, these reinfections are opening a whole new area of research, the expert concluded.