UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Restrictions Prompted Terrorists' Withdrawal Into Internet - Russian Deputy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:00 AM

COVID Restrictions Prompted Terrorists' Withdrawal Into Internet - Russian Deputy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Restrictions due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a reduction in social activity provoked the "withdrawal" of terrorists to the internet and social networks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

Syromolotov said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the threat of terrorism had not just faded into the background, but was acquiring a new dimension.

"As a result of the introduction at the beginning of this year by the governments of most states of a regime of restrictions and a reduction in social activity, the 'departure' of terrorists to the Internet and social networks, their use of no-contact methods of disseminating fake information, calls for terror and violence of various ideological trends has increased," Syromolotov said, speaking at the OSCE anti-terrorism conference in virtual mode.

He did not rule out that in the long term, the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus situation in a number of countries could turn into a radicalization of the population, create additional opportunities for terrorist organizations to recruit new supporters, conduct terrorist attacks and propaganda campaigns.

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Customs Commissioner: Peace, stability &amp; prosp ..

2 minutes ago

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

3 hours ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

5 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

4 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

4 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.