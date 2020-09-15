COVID Restrictions Prompted Terrorists' Withdrawal Into Internet - Russian Deputy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Restrictions due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a reduction in social activity provoked the "withdrawal" of terrorists to the internet and social networks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said.

Syromolotov said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the threat of terrorism had not just faded into the background, but was acquiring a new dimension.

"As a result of the introduction at the beginning of this year by the governments of most states of a regime of restrictions and a reduction in social activity, the 'departure' of terrorists to the Internet and social networks, their use of no-contact methods of disseminating fake information, calls for terror and violence of various ideological trends has increased," Syromolotov said, speaking at the OSCE anti-terrorism conference in virtual mode.

He did not rule out that in the long term, the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus situation in a number of countries could turn into a radicalization of the population, create additional opportunities for terrorist organizations to recruit new supporters, conduct terrorist attacks and propaganda campaigns.