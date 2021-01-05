UrduPoint.com
COVID-safe Election To Cost Aussie Taxpayers Additional More Than 20 Million USD: Electoral Commission

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:34 PM

COVID-safe election to cost Aussie taxpayers additional more than 20 million USD: electoral commission

Australia's next federal election is likely to cost the country about an additional 30 million Australian dollars (22.9 million U.S. dollars) due to COVID-19 measures

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Australia's next Federal election is likely to cost the country about an additional 30 million Australian Dollars (22.9 million U.S. dollars) due to COVID-19 measures.

In a submission to a Senate budget hearing, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) said that the next election would cost taxpayers at least 400 million Australian dollars (306.7 million U.S. dollars), up from 372 million Australian dollars (285.3 million USD) in 2019, as a result of an expected increase in postal ballots and the hiring of COVID-19 wardens, according to The Australian on Tuesday.

"Many of the direct cost drivers for a COVID-safe election relate to personal protective equipment, additional security staff for social distancing and hygiene materials," it said.

"Due to the long lead times and storage of many of the sanitizer products, it is unlikely there would be significant reductions in cost as most will be required for readiness for a 2021 event, even if the election does not .

.. occur until 2022." The current three-year term of Parliament is set to end in 2022 but The Australian has reported that Members of Parliament (MPs) prepare for Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison to call an early election between August and November this year with a break in the parliamentary sitting Calendar and "the government's strong position in the polls."The AEC said that the status of the vaccine rollout would have a significant effect on the cost of the election.

"A post-vaccine electoral event may see a reduction in staff costs (compared to a pre-vaccine event) due to the resourcing requirements to manage hygiene and physical distancing," it said.

