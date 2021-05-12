UrduPoint.com
COVID-Stricken Turkey To Start Getting Back To Normal After May 17 - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Turkey will take gradual steps to get back to normal life after May 17, as the country is seeing decline in new COVID-19 infections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

"Hopefully, as the pandemic is being controlled, we will take normalization steps in a controlled manner after Eid," Erdogan said in a video message on the celebration of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday starting on Thursday.

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, Turkey imposed a lockdown on April 29 that will last until May 17. The lockdown period consists of the remainder of Muslim holy month of Ramadan and three days of Eid al-Fitr holiday.

