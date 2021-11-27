Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to name PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Czech President Milos Zeman, grappling with Covid-19, left a Prague hospital Saturday to name the country's new prime minister a day later, his spokesman told AFP.

Zeman is due to appoint Petr Fiala, head of the right-wing Civic Democratic Party, as prime minister at his Lany chateau residence on Sunday morning.

However, it is still not clear how the ceremony will proceed as the 77-year-old Zeman has to isolate for two weeks under health ministry rules.

"The president left the Military University Hospital (UVN) for the Lany chateau," his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said.

"He is planning to appoint Petr Fiala as prime minister at 11:00 (1000 GMT) tomorrow.

The shape of the ceremony is under discussion," he added.

Zeman was first hospitalised on October 10, a day after a general election won by a three-party centre-right alliance led by Fiala, and treated for liver problems which doctors suggested could be cirrhosis.

Zeman was released last Thursday but returned to hospital on the same day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Fiala's alliance has teamed up with another grouping of two centrist parties for a 108-seat majority in the 200-member parliament.

Widely known as a chain smoker and a keen drinker, Zeman suffers from hearing loss and diabetic neuropathy which has left him bound to a wheelchair since this year.