UrduPoint.com

Covid-struck Czech President Leaves Hospital To Name PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

Covid-struck Czech president leaves hospital to name PM

Czech President Milos Zeman, grappling with Covid-19, left a Prague hospital Saturday to name the country's new prime minister a day later, his spokesman told AFP

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Czech President Milos Zeman, grappling with Covid-19, left a Prague hospital Saturday to name the country's new prime minister a day later, his spokesman told AFP.

Zeman is due to appoint Petr Fiala, head of the right-wing Civic Democratic Party, as prime minister at his Lany chateau residence on Sunday morning.

However, it is still not clear how the ceremony will proceed as the 77-year-old Zeman has to isolate for two weeks under health ministry rules.

"The president left the Military University Hospital (UVN) for the Lany chateau," his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said.

"He is planning to appoint Petr Fiala as prime minister at 11:00 (1000 GMT) tomorrow.

The shape of the ceremony is under discussion," he added.

Zeman was first hospitalised on October 10, a day after a general election won by a three-party centre-right alliance led by Fiala, and treated for liver problems which doctors suggested could be cirrhosis.

Zeman was released last Thursday but returned to hospital on the same day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Fiala's alliance has teamed up with another grouping of two centrist parties for a 108-seat majority in the 200-member parliament.

Widely known as a chain smoker and a keen drinker, Zeman suffers from hearing loss and diabetic neuropathy which has left him bound to a wheelchair since this year.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Parliament Prague Same Alliance October Sunday From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Zayed Grand Prix for Pur ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Zayed Grand Prix for Purebred Arabian Camel Races

1 minute ago
 Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology ..

Murtaza Siyal appointed as Director SU Sindhology Institute

5 minutes ago
 S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over ..

S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over Omicron variant

5 minutes ago
 Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

Ministers inaugurate new office of PIMH

5 minutes ago
 World races to contain new Covid variant

World races to contain new Covid variant

5 minutes ago
 Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at ..

Amin Aslam, Zartaj Gul strongly deny any brawl at COP-26, call Fityana's stateme ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.