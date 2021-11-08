UrduPoint.com

COVID Surge In UK, Other States Likely Due To Pfizer Vaccine's Falling Efficiency - Study

Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

The number of daily COVID-19 infections has been lately on the rise in the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore, which is likely to be caused by the falling effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine five months after the immunization as shown in the firm's own studies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The number of daily COVID-19 infections has been lately on the rise in the United Kingdom, Germany and Singapore, which is likely to be caused by the falling effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine five months after the immunization as shown in the firm's own studies.

The postulation was put forward on the Twitter account of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, cited data by Pfizer published in The Lancet medical journal last month, showing that their vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant declined to 47% four months after vaccination.

"UK, Germany & Singapore saw surge in COVID cases 5 mo. after 40% of people vaccinated, mostly w Pfizer. This is likely due to Pfizer's immunity falling to below 50% in 5 mo., as confirmed by firm's own study," the tweet read.

Based on the data provided by Pfizer, another COVID-19 surge can be predicted in France and Italy this month, the tweet added.

