Covid Tests, Desk Chairs Enter Italy Inflation Basket

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Rome, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Italy's statistics office said Wednesday it had added coronavirus tests, takeaways and desk chairs to the goods used to calculate inflation, reflecting how the pandemic has changed our lives.

Also on the list for 2022 are a pulse oximeter -- used to measure oxygen levels in the blood -- a gymnastics mat for home exercise and online music streaming costs, Istat said.

Italian inflation rose by 4.8 percent in January compared to this time last year, the highest rate since 1996, fuelled by spiralling energy costs, it said.

Across the eurozone, it soared to a new record of 5.1 percent, according to the Eurostat agency.

Last year, items including coronavirus masks and hand sanitising gel were added to Istat's basket.

