UrduPoint.com

Covid 'tsunami' Will Drive Health Systems Towards Collapse: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 10:14 PM

Covid 'tsunami' will drive health systems towards collapse: WHO

A tsunami of cases from both the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 will push health systems towards the brink of collapse, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A tsunami of cases from both the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 will push health systems towards the brink of collapse, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.

This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

Related Topics

Tsunami World Same From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: Continued compliance with preca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed: Continued compliance with precautionary measures a must for a ..

29 seconds ago
 Afghan Provinces Left Without Electricity Due to C ..

Afghan Provinces Left Without Electricity Due to Cuts in Supply From Uzbekistan ..

1 minute ago
 US Will Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Dipl ..

US Will Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia ..

1 minute ago
 WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases 't ..

WHO worried for health systems over Covid cases 'tsunami'

1 minute ago
 Salah headlines Egypt's Cup of Nations squad

Salah headlines Egypt's Cup of Nations squad

1 minute ago
 Blinken Discusses WIth Zelenskyy Donbas, Future Co ..

Blinken Discusses WIth Zelenskyy Donbas, Future Contacts With Russia - State Dep ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.