Covid vaccine boosters 'should be available for adults' in EU: von der Leyen

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :All adults in the EU should have access to Covid vaccine boosters, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, as Europe seeks to counter surging infection numbers.

"Boosters should be available for adults, with priority for people over 40 and vulnerable people," von der Leyen tweeted.