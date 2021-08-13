UrduPoint.com

Covid Vaccine Conman Jailed In UK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 07:12 PM

Covid vaccine conman jailed in UK

A British judge on Friday sentenced a fraudster to three and a half years in jail after he tricked an elderly woman into paying him for a fake coronavirus vaccine jab

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A British judge on Friday sentenced a fraudster to three and a half years in jail after he tricked an elderly woman into paying him for a fake coronavirus vaccine jab.

Crown court judge Hannah Finch described 33-year-old David Chambers's actions as "shameful and despicable".

Chambers knocked on the victim's door in Surbiton, west London, on December 30, 2020, claiming to work for the state-run National Health Service (NHS), according to police.

The woman let him into her home, where he jabbed her in the arm with a "dart-like implement" before asking her to pay �140 ($194), which he said would be refunded by the NHS.

He later returned and demanded �100 more.

Following a public appeal, the conman went on the run but was arrested in January.

The victim, who is now 93, said Chambers had worn fake NHS identification.

"I have never been subjected to such a deceitful and horrific crime," Kathleen Martin said in a statement released by police, but expressed hope that others would not be deterred from getting vaccinated.

Maryam Arnott of the Crown Prosecution Service said after the ruling that Chambers had a "criminal history of exploiting elderly people" and took the opportunity to "cynically extract funds".

The pandemic has prompted a wave of scams exploiting public confusion over ever-changing UK government rules.

ActionFraud, a national resource to report fraud and cyber crime, said in July it had received over 700 reports of people receiving scam emails and text messages purporting to be from the NHS and offering them vaccine passports.

Related Topics

Police Jail London David United Kingdom Cyber Crime January July December Criminals Women 2020 From Government Allied Rental Modarba Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: c ..

NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: chairman

4 minutes ago
 France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizatio ..

France Records Surge in Coronavirus Hospitalizations of Infants - Doctor

4 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast fo ..

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

14 minutes ago
 Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Re ..

Norway to Bring Back Classroom Learning Despite Reopening Delay

14 minutes ago
 Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghani ..

Johnson to Hold Emergency COBRA Meeting on Afghanistan - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Rain likely in various parts of country on I-Day: ..

Rain likely in various parts of country on I-Day: PMD

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.