Covid Vaccine Maker AstraZeneca Doubles Profit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:03 PM

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles profit

AstraZeneca, the British maker of a Covid vaccine, said Thursday that group net profit more than doubled last year to $3.2 billion (2.64 billion euros) thanks to strong sales of other medicines

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :AstraZeneca, the British maker of a Covid vaccine, said Thursday that group net profit more than doubled last year to $3.2 billion (2.64 billion Euros) thanks to strong sales of other medicines.

"Despite the significant impact from the pandemic, we delivered double-digit revenue growth," chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

