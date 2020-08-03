COVID Vaccine Trial Volunteers in Russia Show Immune Response - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The final check-up of volunteers testing the coronavirus vaccine in the Burdenko hospital in Russia showed immunity in all participants, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

According to the ministry, the check-ups were held in the ministry's key hospital earlier on Monday.

The vaccine is being developed jointly by the ministry and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

"The results of the check-up clearly demonstrate an unmistakable immune response attained through the vaccination. No side affects or issues with the organisms of the volunteers were found," the ministry said.