COVID Vaccine Trials Pose No Risks for Adolescents - Hematologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Coronavirus vaccine trials do not carry any risks for adolescents, they will be inoculated with a special reduced dose of the drug, Alexander Rumyantsev, the chief external expert in pediatric hematology of the Russian Health Ministry and the director of the Rogachev center, told Sputnik.

"No, this is an absolutely protected situation, which has begun systemically in the world, the Americans are vaccinating now, they are in clinical situations now, Europe is conducting it widely. The World Health Organization has made such recommendations that adolescents and pregnant women are at risk and should be vaccinated," Rumyantsev said, answering whether there were any risks in trials of the vaccine on adolescents.

He added that in Moscow, clinical trials have begun in two hospitals "in a very strictly regulated version." According to the doctor, 25 people in the Morozov hospital, 25 people in the Bashlyaeva hospital were specially selected, these are children who do not have any contraindications, complications, "absolutely healthy children."

"They should be vaccinated with a special reduced dose of the vaccine for children, designed for them. The consent of the parents has been received, the children and adolescents have also been asked, they agreed," Rumyantsev said.