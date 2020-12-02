UrduPoint.com
Covid Vaccines Will Allow Return To Normality: UK PM

Wed 02nd December 2020

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed UK approval for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine as "fantastic" news that would help life get back to normal

"It's the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again," he said, after regulators gave the green light in a world first.

