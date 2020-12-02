Covid vaccines will allow return to normality: UK PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed UK approval for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine as "fantastic" news that would help life get back to normal

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 )

"It's the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again," he said, after regulators gave the green light in a world first.