COVID19 Death Toll In US Surpasses 9,000 Being Third Largest - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:40 AM

COVID19 Death Toll in US Surpasses 9,000 Being Third Largest - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) There are now over 9,000 COVID-19 fatalities in the United States, which is the third largest death toll from the coronavirus globally, with only Italy and Spain having registered more deaths from the viral infection, data from the Johns Hopkins University shows.

As of 21:00 GMT on Sunday, the coronavirus death toll in the United States stands at 9,441 with over 2,250 deaths reported in New York City alone, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Over 331,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, which is the largest number of cases among all countries.

The US death toll from the viral infection is the third largest, it is surpassed only by Italy (over 15,880 deaths) and Spain (more than 12,400 deaths).

Johns Hopkins University data at 13:30 GMT on Sunday showed that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US was 312,249 including over 8,500 fatalities.

US President Donald Trump said during a White House press briefing on Saturday that the number of COVID-19 deaths would be on the rise in the following two weeks.

