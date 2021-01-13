UrduPoint.com
Wed 13th January 2021

CPC Central Committee congratulates Laos on opening of 11th LPRP congress

Under the strong leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, the party's 11th congress will certainly provide new and important guidance and driving force for the development of Laos' socialist cause, said the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in a congratulatory message to the LPRP on the opening of its congress on Wednesday

In the message, the CPC Central Committee said the 11th congress is an important meeting held when various undertakings of the LPRP and Laos are entering a new stage in history, adding that it will surely have far-reaching influence on the advancement of Laos' socialist cause.

More Stories From World

